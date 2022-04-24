Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 28,037 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 391,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.