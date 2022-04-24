Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $479,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.31 and its 200-day moving average is $429.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

