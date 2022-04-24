Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.30.

MLM opened at $354.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

