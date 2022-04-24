Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,125 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.78.
Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
