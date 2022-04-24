Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.