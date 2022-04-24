Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,613 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

