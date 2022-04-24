Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

