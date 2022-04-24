Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 637 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

