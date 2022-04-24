Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 377 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of NVR worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $23,519,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $4,282.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,250.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,691.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5,113.41.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,146.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

