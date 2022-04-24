Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,014,266 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 359.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $31,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.