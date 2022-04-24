Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

