Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

CRL opened at $273.03 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.75. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

