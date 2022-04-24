Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 20,759 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.08 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

