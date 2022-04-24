Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

