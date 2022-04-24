Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,584 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.