Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,003,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,395,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 163,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

