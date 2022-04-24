Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of PSNL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Personalis has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock worth $57,717. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 190.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

