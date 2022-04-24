Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
