Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.39

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $19.42. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 10,229 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on APELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

