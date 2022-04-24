Impax Environmental Markets Trust (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $444.42

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.42 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 452.84 ($5.89). Impax Environmental Markets Trust shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.79), with a volume of 311,656 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hurd purchased 1,626 shares of Impax Environmental Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,096.80).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

