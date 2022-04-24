StockNews.com Upgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

