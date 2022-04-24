Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

REI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $427.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

