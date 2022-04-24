Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

