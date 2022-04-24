MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.84. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 7,564 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers cut their price target on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.
