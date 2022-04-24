MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.84. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 7,564 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers cut their price target on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

