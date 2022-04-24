SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.84.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.