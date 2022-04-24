Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

