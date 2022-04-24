Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE SCL opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

