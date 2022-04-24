STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

STAA opened at $61.72 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

