LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

