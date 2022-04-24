LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.