HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $147.60 on Friday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

