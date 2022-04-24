Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of LFG opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.