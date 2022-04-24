Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UP. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of UP stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

