StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

