Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,481,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,045,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 687,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

