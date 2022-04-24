Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

