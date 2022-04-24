StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

