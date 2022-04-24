Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MBWM stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.