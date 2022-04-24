StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
