StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.