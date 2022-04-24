ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get ATRenew alerts:

NYSE:RERE opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. ATRenew has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, research analysts forecast that ATRenew will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATRenew (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.