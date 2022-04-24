StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.