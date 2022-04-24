SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on S. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE S opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

