Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.