Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

