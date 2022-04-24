Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $322.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.64. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

