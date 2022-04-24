Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $101.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

