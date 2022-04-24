Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

