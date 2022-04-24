Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,389 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.