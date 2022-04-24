Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,596 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,548,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

