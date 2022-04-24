Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,823 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

