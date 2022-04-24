Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

